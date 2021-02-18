LTO Network Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000741 BTC on exchanges. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $105.23 million and $18.99 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,553 coins and its circulating supply is 274,208,529 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

