Lunes Price Tops $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lunes has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $4,156.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Lunes Profile

Lunes (CRYPTO:LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

