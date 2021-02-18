Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.31. 2,152,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 17,252,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84.

Luokung Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

