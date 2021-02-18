M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) (LON:MPE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $617.50

M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) (LON:MPE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 617.50 ($8.07) and traded as high as GBX 628.90 ($8.22). M.P. Evans Group plc (MPE.L) shares last traded at GBX 617.50 ($8.07), with a volume of 5,161 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £336.48 million and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 658.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 617.50.

In related news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total value of £25,564.50 ($33,400.18).

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

