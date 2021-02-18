Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Mack-Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

