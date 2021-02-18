MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.80

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.80 and traded as high as C$25.26. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$24.83, with a volume of 167,279 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on MAG. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.68. The company has a current ratio of 232.23, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.12.

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$707,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,447,410.40. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$119,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,085 shares in the company, valued at C$4,634,749.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,803 shares of company stock worth $2,173,423.

About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

