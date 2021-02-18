Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.01

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $5.18. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 27,341 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $117.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.