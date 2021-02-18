MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%.

MagnaChip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 39,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,507. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

