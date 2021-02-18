Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells $447,406.68 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, David Day sold 18,033 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $350,561.52.

On Monday, November 23rd, David Day sold 12,795 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $203,440.50.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 2.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

