Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Thomas Kershaw Sells 50,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Magnite stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,612. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Magnite by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,730,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after buying an additional 703,717 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

