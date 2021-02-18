Maker (MKR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $115.76 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $2,618.94 or 0.05033136 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and $115.76 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00062840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.64 or 0.00891035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00045372 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00049587 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

