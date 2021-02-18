Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Trading Down 9.4%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was down 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 20,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 165,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $283.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45,105 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

