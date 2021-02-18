Managed Account Services Inc. Acquires 2,282 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after buying an additional 10,476,013 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,612,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,920 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,343,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 74,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.96. 1,427,173 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

