Managed Account Services Inc. Acquires 29,114 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 559,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,380. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.