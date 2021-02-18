Managed Account Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 425,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,184. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31.

