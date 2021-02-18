Managed Account Services Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Managed Account Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after acquiring an additional 561,009 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,226,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,862 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,303,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,809,000 after acquiring an additional 145,852 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.02. The stock had a trading volume of 764,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

