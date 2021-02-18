Managed Account Services Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $2,241,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $59.05.

