Managed Account Services Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VB traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.85. 5,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,473. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $219.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.55.

