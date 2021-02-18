Managed Account Services Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.28. 8,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,188. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44.

