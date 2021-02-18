Managed Account Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VV traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $183.78. 1,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,723. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.59. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

