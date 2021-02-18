Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 1,476 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $134.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

