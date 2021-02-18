Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 2,227 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,322,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,159,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $105.13. 52,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,934. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

