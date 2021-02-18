Managed Account Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $251.00. 3,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

