Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $134.80 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $4,091,150 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

