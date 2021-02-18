Manna Price Down 41.9% Over Last Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Manna has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $173.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52,110.97 or 1.00170056 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002601 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,969,516 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,020 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.