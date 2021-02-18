Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,358,231 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Manulife Financial worth $82,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after buying an additional 3,463,039 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 42.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,364 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,704,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.71. 36,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

