Manulife Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,642 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 631% compared to the typical volume of 1,046 call options.

MFC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.68. 144,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 45,252,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,426,000 after buying an additional 948,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,384 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,905,000 after buying an additional 571,009 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

