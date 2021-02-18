Marin Software (MRIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.07. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

In related news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $29,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $7,334.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

