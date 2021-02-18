Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,610,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Markel by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,041,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,093.90 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,035.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,021.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

