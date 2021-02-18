MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.09 Million

Brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce $195.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.30 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $168.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $791.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $776.00 million to $812.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $882.82 million, with estimates ranging from $836.70 million to $957.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX stock opened at $535.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $544.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

