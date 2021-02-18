MarketPeak One Day Volume Reaches $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.00 or 0.00423713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00059254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00083836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00076210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00082728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.00421942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029012 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

