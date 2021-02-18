Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,523,000 after acquiring an additional 406,628 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in S&P Global by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,759,000 after acquiring an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in S&P Global by 85.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after acquiring an additional 216,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in S&P Global by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 188,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,876,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

SPGI traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $338.47. 7,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

