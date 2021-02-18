Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,032.3% during the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.95 and a 200-day moving average of $156.79. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

