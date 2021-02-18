Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $7.22 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for about 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FMR LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MSCI by 237.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after buying an additional 166,534 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 36.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $441.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $426.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.92.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

