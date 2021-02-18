Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $201.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

