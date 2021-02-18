Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 929 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.2% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 117,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Facebook by 133.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.8% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,413,652 shares of company stock valued at $382,794,873 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

FB stock opened at $269.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.