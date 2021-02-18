Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.72

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $13.93. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 24,253 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $165.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.18. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

