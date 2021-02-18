Marlowe (LON:MRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $718.00

Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 718 ($9.38) and last traded at GBX 685 ($8.95), with a volume of 107396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 716 ($9.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £427.97 million and a PE ratio of 2,386.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 609.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 559.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

