Marlowe (LON:MRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $718.00

Feb 18th, 2021


Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 718 ($9.38) and last traded at GBX 685 ($8.95), with a volume of 107396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 716 ($9.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £427.97 million and a PE ratio of 2,386.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 609.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 559.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25.

Marlowe Company Profile (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

