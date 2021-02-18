Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $724.03 Million

Brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post $724.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $636.72 million to $810.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

NYSE VAC opened at $148.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $1,552,362.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,351,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,658. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,038,000 after acquiring an additional 129,845 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after purchasing an additional 254,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $43,838,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.