Marscoin (MARS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,438.00

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Marscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marscoin has traded up 103.1% against the U.S. dollar. Marscoin has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $8,438.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00026598 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Marscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

