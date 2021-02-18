MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $30,279.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.00378973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00079169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00085167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00082327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00439863 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,741.08 or 0.86076028 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,339,270 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

MASQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

