MasTec (MTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $84.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,117.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

