Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Ownership Capital B.V.’s 6th Largest Position

Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 4.6% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Mastercard worth $161,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,391,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 155,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.75. 37,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. The company has a market cap of $334.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

