Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Decreased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $336.36. The stock had a trading volume of 50,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.46 and a 200 day moving average of $334.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $335.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

