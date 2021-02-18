Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Down 8%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price traded down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.62. 99,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,434,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 682,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 61,786 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

