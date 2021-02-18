Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE MTRN opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

