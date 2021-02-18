Matic Network Reaches Market Cap of $616.67 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Matic Network has a total market cap of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the dollar. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00062878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.00870205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00031166 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.39 or 0.05054339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . The official website for Matic Network is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

Matic Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

