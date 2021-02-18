Maverick Chain (MVC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,383.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $443,556.07 and approximately $3,383.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00373715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00059669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00079609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00084757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00082418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00432988 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00174865 BTC.

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

