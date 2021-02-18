Maverix Metals Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on MMX. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.08. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth $81,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.