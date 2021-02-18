MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $264,404.70 and $41,324.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,684.25 or 1.00026973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.38 or 0.00548435 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.72 or 0.00887790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.00268655 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00156609 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002349 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003254 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

